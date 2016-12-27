Families enjoy a sleigh ride around Community Farm

Families flocked to The Children’s Centre’s Community Farm for a Christmas open day.

Places were booked up well in advance of the event, which gave animal lovers the chance to view the farm abased on the headland overlooking Douglas and meet the animals.

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - planting bulbs with Tyler Yates

Youngsters enjoyed the chance to enjoy a Santa’s sleigh ride around the land thanks to ‘Rudolph’ Revill and to visit Santa in his grotto.

Activities also included decorating gingerbread, planting kitchen herbs to grow, festive story-telling and face painting.

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - Oliver (5) and Bella (3) meeting Santa

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - driver 'Rudolph' Revill

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - meeting the guinea pigs

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - the Children's Centre's Llinos Cowsill with Narla the Lion's Mane guinea pig