Family fun in store at 101 Dalmatians show

The four-legged adventures of dalmatians Pongo and Missis are being brought to the stage by Parker and Snell Company.

They will present Glynn Robbins’ moving stage adaptation of Dodie Smith’s much-loved children’s book The 101 Dalmatians, at the Gaiety Theatre with three matinee and three evening performances from Thursday to Saturday (October 27 to 29).

The show is being directed by Parker and Snell’s artistic director, Colin Snell, who told iomtoday: ‘This is a show for all the family and with it being half-term an ideal treat for young and old.

‘As with most of our productions the combination of adults and young people works incredibly well and with such a large cast, there are plenty of roles for young actors, especially, to engage in quality theatre.

‘This worked really well for Peter Pan and the success of that venture is being repeated here.’

The story follows dalmatians Pongo and Missis, who live with their ‘pets’, the Dearlys, in comfort in Regent’s Park, London.

Missis is expecting her first litter and with the arrival of Mrs Dearly’s long-lost school friend, Mrs Cruella de Vil, the nervous parents become more jittery when they learn that she is an obsessive fur collector and her husband is a furrier who also has a seal farm.

When Missis produces 15 puppies, Cruella is enraptured and has the Badduns, Saul and Jasper, kidnap the litter.

Distraught, Pongo and Missis enlist support on the Twilight Barking and encounter many adventures before rescuing their own pups – and a great many more!

Playing the role of Cruella is Rachael McWhinnie with Wayne Kelsall and Dave Shaw as Jasper and Saul Baddun.

Pongo and Missis are played by Joshua Moore (recently seen as Peter Pan) and Niamh Murdoch, with Sam Turk and Rebecca Salmon as Mr and Mrs Dearly.

Colin said: ‘We have a core cast of 27 with twice as many more appearing as the dalmatians – a wonderful opportunity for younger performers to be making their first appearance on the Gaiety Stage.

‘We usually enjoy a very short rehearsal period and the cast has worked incredibly hard to bring Dodie Smith’s popular tale to life in an engaging, adventurous and humorous way.

‘This stage version remains faithful to the books and, I am sure, everyone will find it charming and engaging.’

She added: ‘Although it is not a musical, James Golborn, who provided the music for Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pan, is returning to add some original music and effects to the production.

‘It is an incredibly exciting and joyous piece of theatre and we are thrilled to be bringing it to the Gaiety stage.

‘Audiences will not be disappointed!’

The matinees start at 2.30pm while the evening productions start at 7.30pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the show starts.

Tickets cost from £17 for adults, £16 for seniors and from £15 for under 16s.

They are available to buy online from www.villagaiety.com

Alternatively call the box office on 600555 or go to the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.