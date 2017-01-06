Family row led to brawl in street

A Douglas man has been fined £400 after a brawl in the street with his uncle and former boss.

Shaun Michael Woods, of Saddle Road, pleaded guilty to common assault and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court that on October 31 at 4.30pm, the complainant, who was Woods’ uncle and also his former employer, was walking along Castle Street in Douglas.

Mr Swain said there had been a historical family dispute between the two men.

The complainant said that he heard Woods shouting from behind him and swearing.

When he turned around, Woods was said to have made a gesture with his fist which caused the man to jump back.

Woods, 23, was said to have become aggressive, shouting and swearing in the man’s face, as he attemped to back away.

Woods was then said to headbutted the man in the face, before walking off.

However, this was not the end of matters as the man followed Woods, walking in the same direction, continuing along Castle Street.

When the pair reached Frederick Street the row broke out again. This time the complainant pushed Woods against a wall and grabbed his jacket.

A scuffle ensued which resulted in both men punching each other on the ground.

Woods was said to have landed punches on his victim with the man responding by punching Woods with an open hand.

headbutt

Woods left the scene and ran off towards Chester Street.

Mr Swain said the court may be concerned about the headbutt but added that it was not a full force headbutt.

The complainant told the police that he had a sore nose and ribs as a result of the incident.

Woods’ advocate John Wright said: ‘The complainant was also Mr Woods’ employer. For whatever reason, the defendant ended up being sacked just before Christmas.’

Mr Wright went on to say that there had been abusive texts between the pair in the lead up to the fight and after the initial altercation, the complainant had followed Woods along the street abusing him.

‘I’m tempted to say it was six of one, half a dozen of the other, but unfortunately this defendant has ended up in court,’ said Mr Wright. ‘My client has a considerable record but for the last five years has kept himself out of trouble. Unfortunately he’s back in front of the court. He’s not someone with no previous convictions, but someone who has turned his life around.

‘He is not in work and has applied for benefits. The problem is what his uncle says might affect his ability to get work, but he is trying. I think this is very much a one-off.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘I have noted there was an element of provocation. A headbutt is always considered serious but the injuries sustained were minor.

‘I can treat this as a one-off as a result of your unfortunate relationship with your uncle.’