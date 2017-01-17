Fancy a plot for a stall at Tynwald Day?

Charities and traders who wish to be part of the 2017 Tynwald Day celebrations are being invited to apply for a plot on the Fairfield at St John’s.

Application forms for this year’s event are available from Estates Shared Services at the Department of Infrastructure.

There are approximately 142 plots on the Tynwald Fairfield that help to add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale. Manx registered charities and traders who had a stall in 2016 will automatically receive an application form at the beginning of April.

Potential new stallholders can request a form by emailing their contact details and a brief description of the goods or services to be offered to mary.hall@gov.im

There is no charge for the 10ft x 10ft plots and applicants who sell a wide variety of items or provide games or entertainment will be given priority over those who only display information or hand out leaflets.

Completed forms must be returned by Monday,April 24 and notification of the allocation of plots will be confirmed by Friday,May 5.

The big day itself is on Wednesday July 5.

Further information is available on the Estates Shared Services section of the Department of Infrastructure website.