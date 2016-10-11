Fancy dress fundraiser with a Hop tu Naa theme

A fancy dress charity fundraiser is to take place on the day before Hop tu Naa.

On Sunday, October 30, Manx charity Junior Achievement will hold a Monster Dash along Douglas Promenade.

Junior Achievement’s events and communication coordinator Alex Day said: ‘This event is suitable for all ages and abilities, as it’s more about having the time of your life than your minute per mile.’

The 1.3km route - from the Bottleneck car park next to the Sea Terminal to the War Memorial and back – will start at 3pm.

Alex added: ‘“Monster” numbers are limited, so we’re urging people to register as soon as possible at monsterdash.im.

‘This is set to be a really great community event. I can’t wait to see ghouls, ghosts and goblins dashing along the prom in their Hop tu Naa costumes.

‘Each participant gets a trick-or-treat bag to collect candy along the way and everyone who finishes will receive an official Monster Dash medal. There’ll also be spot prizes for the best or scariest fancy dress costumes.’

Money raised from the Monster Dash will help Junior Achievement to support 5,500 Manx students develop skills for the workplace.

Entry is £6 per person or £20 for a family/group of four (children under the age of four go free with a paying adult). Well behaved pets are welcome.

To register visit monsterdash.im or call Alex Day on 666266 for more information.