Fanfare launch for arthritis charity

A charity named Without Wings has been set up in the Isle of Man to help people with autoimmune arthritis.

These illnesses include rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, lupus and juvenile arthritis.

Affecting about 20 per cent of all arthritis diagnosis, these diseases are chronic conditions whereby the body’s immune system not only progressively attacks the lining of the joints, but also many other systems.

These can include the eyes, skin and organs.

On Christmas Eve, trombonists from all over the island met to entertain shoppers with an impromptu trombone choir of carols.

The event took place at the Strand Shopping Centre in Douglas to raise funds and celebrate the launch of the charity.

Event organiser and charity founder, Jacqueline Morrey-Grace, explained the personal significance of using trombones to ‘fanfare’ the charity’s launch.

‘Back in 2012, fellow trombonist, Peter Cannell and I co-organised The Great Big Fat Manx Trombone Festival. The festival, which took place at Peel Centenary Centre, featured 25 local trombonists, Ramsey Town Band and the Black Dyke Trombone Quartet.

‘We had great fun,’ saidaid Jackie, a music therapist who also teaches brass at King William’s College.

But any plans to create further events were quashed when Jackie was struck down by a violent onset of autoimmune arthritis in 2013.

‘The last few years have been a nightmare. Autoimmune arthritis generally falls into two categories – seropositive - which means you have the rheumatoid factor that is associated with classic RA, and seronegative – which means you don’t.

‘My bloods didn’t show the rheumatoid factor and I had never heard of psoriatic arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis. I therefore initially mistook crippling pain, swollen joints and immobility for a mixture of what was described to me as reactive arthritis and trapped nerves. I thought, like most people, that arthritis was just something that happened to everyone as we age.

‘However, as it turns out, autoimmune arthritis is something completely different.

‘Unlike other, more common and non autoimmune forms of arthritis, these illnesses can strike anyone of any age and attack up to every joint. They are also much more serious and usually require a lifetime of escalating and aggressive medical intervention.’

Jackie added: ‘Looking back I was misinformed, but then so was everyone around me. Even when I couldn’t bath or dress myself, I honestly didn’t realise the severity of what was happening to my body. I just thought it would pass.’

It is because of this that Without Wing’s first objective is to raise awareness of these illnesses.

‘Early medical intervention is crucial in order to increase chances of remission or low disease activity. Plus it can be confusing for friends, family and employers, as well as isolating and depressing for sufferers, when these illnesses are constantly being misperceived.’

She added: ‘One of the first things I was told when I was diagnosed, was that the people who do best with these diseases are the most positive – then the only information I could find was negative!,’ said Jackie.

She added that depression and anxiety could be huge issues for people for sufferers.

Without Wings intends to provide information in a ‘positive and inspirational’ way.

‘We want to focus on what people can do, not what people can’t. We hope to feature local RA heroes and challenge people to be more proactive with their illness. Personal experience has taught me that it doesn’t help to focus on the negative. Having a crippling condition can be devastating, yes, but it can also be an opportunity.

‘I have used lengthy periods of disability to learn to write and have in fact just finished my first novel, The Boy Without Wings - the title of which gave me the inspiration for the charity.

‘Illness has also forced me to be super proactive about my health. I have made huge leaps in progress by following a low fat, plant-based diet which has enabled me to get on top of digestive issues and allergies and lower my medication.’

‘One of our aims is to raise enough money to fund counselling for all sufferers in times of need - especially upon diagnosis,’ said Jackie.

Without Wings has a Facebook page, Without Wings IOM or email it at withoutwingsiom@gmail.com

The charity also hopes to launch its website later in the month.

All trombone events will be publicised on the Facebook page, The Great Big Fat Manx Trombone Festival.