Fantastic response to festive food appeal

A positive avalanche of food has cascaded into the island’s foodbank in the run up to Christmas, leaving volunteers overwhelmed by the generosity of donations received.

Food has been pouring into reception centres set up all around the island, in Castletown, Port Erin, Peel, Ramsey and two in Douglas, in response to the ‘Reverse Advent Calendar Appeal’ which requested donations of an item per day.

An urgent appeal on Tuesday attracted even more offers of storage space around the island.

Speaking from one of the charity’s two Douglas depots in Tromode, Isle of Man Foodbank co-ordinator Neal Mellon said: ‘It’s falling in through the doors. We’ve got stuff coming in throughout the day and the whole place is beginning to fill up.’

The amount of food distributed over the past three years has risen dramatically with volunteers set to hand out around 500 food parcels this year, approximately double the quantity last year.

‘In terms of the amount of stuff coming in, the response has been massive,’ he said.

‘We are having to open up sites that we have not used before.’

The foodbank works in partnership with the Housing Matters charity on Peel Road and its staff will help to distribute the food as well as assessing people’s need.

The other homelessness charity, Graih, has already received a number of parcels to pass on to its users. The organisation receives support from the foodbank throughout the year.

To distribute its parcels, the foodbank also works with other groups such as churches, schools and commissioners, who all help to identify people who may need some support.

People in need can self-refer, via Housing Matters, and are also sometimes referred by health care workers, employers, friends and the probation service.

Mr Mellon said: ‘It tends to be people who are teetering on the brink and something pushes them over the edge.

‘Many are working but are in fuel poverty and some crisis pushes them over the edge.

‘Perhaps the freezer fails or they have a large unforseen bill, or lose their job. People tend to use us two or three times on average. We work with them to identify what went wrong and put them on the road to recovery so they become independent again.

‘Our aim is to be a charity that people do not become dependent on.’

Mr Mellon is still receiving donations. He can be contacted on 469632. Housing Matters is on 675507