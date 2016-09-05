Farm open day is held to raise cash to fight bowel cancer

Cronk y Voddy Ploughing Society has held an open day at Starvey Farm to raise funds to fight bowel cancer.

The event, organised by Jim Caine, gave people the chance to travel back to olden days, showing how many of the farms tasks were done.

Marion Caine, from the Ploughing Society said: ‘In present day, combines of various sizes move in to cut the corn but in days past, it was a far bigger job. ‘Men and women moved in with scythes, firstly to open roads round the fields making sheaves by hand and then making bands out of corn to tie round the sheave.’

Activities were demonstrated on the day such as straw rope making and all proceeds, through donations, will go to the Isle of Man Bowel Cancer charity.