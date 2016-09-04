Farmer crashed car and hadn’t paid insurance

A 42-year-old Port Erin man has been fined £600 after pleading guilty in court to driving without due care and having no insurance.

Mark Swales, of Droghadfayle Road, also had his driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

The court heard how, on April 7 at 4.45am, Swales was driving his Citroen C3 on the A3 Glen Helen Road from Ballig to Laurel Bank.

A witness was driving a Ford Fiesta along the road in the opposite direction who said conditions were dark and wet.

As Swales negotiated a series of bends he was said to have lost control of the car, mounting a verge, before the car flipped over into the oncoming carriageway and collided with the Fiesta.

Swales said to police: ‘I came around the bend, saw headlights and I dipped mine. It’s my fault, she hit me after I lost control.’

The court heard that Swales was not insured due to non-payment of premiums.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough told the court: ‘My client moved to the island in December to work as a farmer. His insurance payments are made via direct debit.

‘He opened an Isle of Man account and closed his UK accounts but didn’t move the direct debit. It was an oversight.

‘Mr Swales has held insurance since he passed his test in the early 1990s. His licence is important to him, as a farmer he has to get up early.

‘His insurance company sent him a policy but cancelled it as soon as he stopped paying the direct debit.’

Swales was fined £350 for having no insurance and £250 for driving without due care and attention.

