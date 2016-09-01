Farmers’ market in Onchan tomorrow

The Isle of Man Farmers’ Markets will be celebrating the first birthday of their newest market tomorrow (Friday) from 11am to 4pm in the Village Walk shopping precinct in Onchan.

The market is held every first and third Fridays of each month and as shopping patterns have changed from weekends to weekdays the Onchan Market is becoming increasingly popular.

The group says the Village Walk is proving to be an ideal all weather location for both Market traders and consumers alike.

Consumers can also take advantage of the two food outlets either end of the precinct to restore their energy levels after making their purchases from the range of fresh local produce available.

Joining the Isle of Man Farmers Markets for this occasion will be the Isle of Man Creameries, with a selection of Manx cheese, the Cupcake Studio, The Nutty Chef Cafe, and Fryer’s Fish and Chips.

With every purchase they make, customers will be entered into the free prize draw for a hamper of local produce.

There will also be a fun competition and maybe even a slice of birthday cake.

For further information phone 454549.