Farmers’ union seeks advice on sheep worrying following court cases

The Isle of Man Farmers’ Union is seeking legal advice in the wake of a recent court case involving sheep worrying.

Two farmers were convicted of criminal damage but given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,000 costs, by Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, after shooting two dogs responsible for repeated attacks on livestock.

Belinda Leach, of the Farmers’ Union said it was too early to comment on the case as they were currently seeking legal advice on the matter in order to offer guidance to members.

She said on the face of it the outcome seemed to be at odds with some recently reported cases in the UK press and farming press. In the light of this, she said it was important to establish precisely where farmers stand in relation to the law when they shoot dogs responsible for livestock attacks.

The UK National Farmers’ Union offers the following advice on whether or not a farmer can legally shoot a dog: ‘This is a complex issue covered by a number of laws created to protect both the farmer and the dog owner. The short answer is yes, a farmer can shoot a dog, but he would need to have lawful excuse and believe that his livestock was in immediate need of protection.’

Daniel Creer, 28, and Jeffrey Fargher, 31, both denied criminal damage on April 13 after Fargher shot a Weimaraner cross breed and a Newfoundland cross breed dog belonging to Neil Cheetham, a neighbour who lived around three quarters of a mile away.

Witnesses said Creer was visibly upset by the dog attack which left eight ewes and 41 lambs dead, strewn across the fields he farmed at Ballavitchell. In addition, a further 11 lambs were aborted. The April incident was the third attack involving dogs belonging to Mr Cheetham, the court heard. In a previous incident in January, at Ballavitchell, the dogs were taken away by the dog warden and returned to the owner.

A second incident in March involved livestock on land at Baldwin farmed by Creer’s father. On that occasion the dogs were left with the MSPCA, then returned to the owner.

For the prosecution, James Robinson argued killing the dogs was not necessary to protect Creer’s livestock because the dogs were tied up, under control and therefore posed no immediate threat, when they were ‘summarily executed’ by Fargher.

In an earlier case, the dogs’ owner, Neil Christopher Cheetham, of Main Road, Greeba, was charged in relation to the attack by his dogs. The 55-year-old admitted two offences of being the keeper of the dogs involved in a sheep attack on April 12.

He was fined £1,000 with £50 costs and ordered to pay compensation of £6,760.