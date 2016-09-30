Fatal crash is still under investigation

No names have yet been released by police following a three-car collision in the north of the island that claimed the lives of two people on Monday.

The driver of one car, a 79-year-old woman, died at the scene, and her passenger, a man, died later in hospital.

The accident happened on the main road from Sulby to Ramsey at Churchtown.

The 68-year-old female driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Noble’s hospital. The third vehicle was driven by a 66-year-old woman, who is a resident in the north of the island. She was unhurt and returned home after being examined at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed all afternoon from the time of the accident soon after midday until after 6pm to allow the scene to be investigated and the road cleared and swept.

Police have issued an appeal for any witnesses who have not already been in touch to contact them on 631212 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.