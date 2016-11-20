FEATURE: Brown Sugar’s European adventure

Music duo Derek Allen and Claire Thomas of Brown Sugar have been flying the Manx flag in Europe.

They have just returned from a four-month trip, playing gigs in Ireland, France, Germany and Greece.

Claire Thomas of Brown Sugar relaxing on a Greek beach next to the camper van

Their mode of travel was their trusty camper van, which carried all of their music gear and served as their hotel on wheels.

Everywhere they went they were met with kindness, interest and hospitality.

Derek told Island Life: ‘This is our fifth trip/tour in Europe but this time was exceptional because we had to travel across the Former Yugoslavia and the southern Balkans to reach Greece.

‘From Germany our journey took us across Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia to arrive in the north of Greece.

‘The entire trip, from the Isle of Man to southern Europe and back, covered over 10,000 kilometres.’

At many border crossings in the Balkans, they faced lengthy delays while officers checked out their Manx registered vehicle and passports.

‘Entering Kosovo from Serbia, we were delayed for over an hour and still the police found nothing on their computer systems about the Isle of Man!’ Derek said.

‘In the end, the friendly Kosovarian police informed us that we were the first people from this country to enter their country!

‘They smiled, welcomed us to Kosovo, and waved us on.’

He said that Brown Sugar has always received a very good and enthusiastic reaction when they have performed in countries like Germany, Switzerland and France.

‘It’s mainly because the songs we play are just as memorable there as they are at home,’ he said.

‘But it is always a bit daunting the first time at a new venue.’

And he admitted that he was a nervous wreck, worrying about the response they would get, before they played their gigs in Greece.

‘I learned how to introduce ourselves in Greek and how to introduce songs and have a little bit of chit-chat in their language.

‘That worked like a dream and our Greek audience appreciated the efforts,’ he said.

The highlight of their trip was being invited to a day-long Greek Orthodox baptism event in Kryoneri, near the city of Messolonghi, where they played a gig in the evening.

‘The taverna “Captain Del Mare” where we played is considered one of the best venues in all of Greece and we felt very proud to play there,’ Derek said.

‘From the church service/baptism to the dinner to our gig later it was a memorable day indeed.’

He said that living in a camper for four months was ‘actually a lot of fun once you get used to the confined spaces’.

He added: ‘Remember, we have to share our living space with speakers, amplifier and guitar, cables, synthesizer and microphones.

‘But there is a huge sense of freedom traveling like this. We honestly just parked safely, wherever we wanted, and stayed overnight and never had any problems.

‘Out of the entire trip we only ever stayed on official camp grounds six or seven times and only because we were in big cities (like Belgrade) and it was difficult to park.

‘Beaches in Greece are free and nobody bothers you so we parked on them for weeks on end.

‘The Greek police pass occasionally in their patrol cars and wave, stopping only to ask where on earth we are from!’

Brown Sugar has been playing professionally since April 2003 and have been venturing off-island to play gigs in Europe since 2011.

Over the past six years they have performed in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and now Greece.

Over the years they have accumulated more than 700 songs, including rock, pop, country soul and Motown.

They have also recorded three albums of self-penned songs.

Their island schedule is full until New Year and 2017 is already filling up.

From this trip alone, they have had invitations to return and play in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, and the capital of Albania, Tirana, next summer.

For their full gig schedule see www.facebook.com/BrownsugarIOM