FEATURE: Drifting at Jurby Airfield

It’s not quite de rigeur to have a beard to be a member of the Manx Drift Corporation, but it certainly seems to help.

It’s Sunday, November 6, and the club is holding one of its four annual meetings on a sunny but cold and windswept Jurby Airfield.

A drifting event at the Jurby Motordrome organised by the Manx Drift Company - left to right: co-founders Sam Ansermoz and Ross Watterson

Club founders (and abundant beard wearers) Nick Warburton, Ross Watson and Sam Ansermoz are overseeing proceedings as a variety of participants slide their cars around a series of cones laid out on the airfield.

The key is all about car control and following the course quickly but precisely.

‘Really we want to promote the sport and the club,’ says Ross.

‘You can’t get people to buy a car to take part if they’ve never been to an event. Some of our members share cars and no-one is out to make money from it. We are a friendly bunch of people and it’s all about having some fun. People in the club are always happy to advise and help out other members,’ he said.

Peter Hindley, along with son Martin, is a new member.

‘One of the fundamental things is to keep the sport accessible to as many people as possible. It’s not about having an expensive car with complicated modifications. Old BMWs are popular and cost a few hundred quid. Part worn tyres are cheap and so are spares,’ he said.

See Manx Drift Corporation on Facebook.

