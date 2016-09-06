Festival of Motorcycling witnessed some of the best racing

Great racing and a fortnight largely free of serious incidents made this year’s Manx Grand Prix an outstanding event, according to Manx Motor Cycle Club chairman Harvey Garton.

The Manx Grand Prix saw modern bikes competing on the famous TT mountain course on Monday, Wednesday and Friday culminating in the Senior race won by Tom Weedon by less than a second over second-placed Ramsey resident Andrew Dudgeon.

The event runs in tandem with the Classic TT, which took place over the bank holiday weekend, under the umbrella title of Festival of Motorcycling.

After bad weather forced new clerk of the course Gary Thompson to cancel the opening night’s practice, things took a turn for the better with sun dazzle being the riders’ biggest problem most nights.

‘As far as the racing goes, it was just about as good as it gets,’ Mr Garton said.

‘The racing was close, not just at the top end but there were dices between competitors lower down the field. And it was great to reach the end of Friday’s final race without a single incident. Another point is that I understand there were very few incidents on open roads either, which again is very positive.’

He also praised the marshals for turning out to support the event.

The 2017 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT runs from August 19 to September 1.