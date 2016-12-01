Festive celebrations at island’s newest school

The island’s newest primary school will host a special celebration of Christmas at the weekend.

Festive fun and seasonal favourites are promised at A Celebration of Christmas at Henry Bloom Noble Primary School on Saturday at 3pm.

You’ll be able to sing along to Christmas classics, courtesy of the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass.

Band chairman Ian Mansell said: ‘It will be a fun event for all the family.

‘Henry Bloom Noble is a great facility and we are looking forward to bringing a distinctively festive theme.

‘For those who aren’t yet feeling Christmasey, this should get you in the mood!’.

Tickets include refreshments and are available on the door, by texting 166692 or emailing Christmas@manxyouthband.org