Festive fun at Ward Library

0
Have your say

The Ward Library in Peel is holding a Christmas Fun event tomorrow (Tuesday), from 1.30pm until 5pm.

There will be crafts, a treasure hunt around the library and a Christmas colouring competition, with prizes up for grabs.

There will also be a prize for the best Christmas jumper.

For more information visit the Ward Library Facebook page.

Back to the top of the page