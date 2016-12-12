Festive lunch at Corrin Hall

Community news

A festive lunch of homemade soup, sandwiches and cake is on offer at Peel’s Corrin Hall this Wednesday (December 14), at 12.15pm.

There will also be Christmas music and carol singing.

There is no charge to attend the event but donations are welcome with all proceeds going to Peel Mothers’ Union.

