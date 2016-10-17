Fill in census or you will be fined soon

A small number of householders who have still not returned their census forms are now facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

Census night was on April 24 with a deadline of May 6 for the completion and submission of forms.

Since then officers been calling at properties and sending reminder letters.

Completion of a census form is a legal requirement and failure to comply can result in a fine of up to £1,000 upon summary conviction.

A spokesperson for the Census Office said: ‘Householders who have still not returned their census form now have one last chance to do so. If they still have their online code they can complete the form themselves by visiting www.gov.im/census, or they can call 685700 and the Census Office will take their return over the phone.’

A number of householders may not have recorded children on the census form. This is based school figures.

Anyone who did not include children on their form should ring 685700.