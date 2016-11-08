Film to celebrate vintage and classic motorcycles

The clubhouse at Knock Froy is the venue this Wednesday for a film show that should enthral lovers of vintage and classic motorcycles.

Organised by motorcycle historian and photograph archivist Bill Snelling, the films focus largely but not exclusively on the BSA brand.

‘The show will feature films on racing, trials and BSA’s involvement in the Clubman TT races,’ Bill said.

One of the films will also include footage of the BSA motorcycles being built at the factory – from forging the components right through to the packing shop stage for the finished motorcycles.

The film night starts at 8pm prompt tomorrow evening. Entry costs £3 and that includes a sausage and chip supper.

The venue is the Peveril Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse at Knock Froy on the outskirts of Douglas.