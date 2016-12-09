Final chance for dope smoker

A woman who had a morsel of cannabis has escaped immediate custody by a whisker.

Tanya Margery Corkhill was told her 2.5 grammes of cannabis, worth £50 would not normally attract such a heavy penalty but her background of repeated cannabis offences placed the matter in a different league.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Douglas, arrived in court around five hours late, apologising and attributing the delay to an alarm clock mix up.

The court heard the latest offence, from October 14, followed in the wake of numerous similar matters and placed her in breach of a probation order imposed in the summer and a conditional discharge from August. The latter penalty was imposed after she was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis police initially thought too small to weigh.

Defending her, advocate Stephen Wood said the quantity involved was relatively small and under normal circumstances might attract a modest fine.

But he added the court may fear she was ‘a young woman not prepared to be led down the right path, regardless of the consequences’.

He said: ‘I have explained that she is not giving the court any choice if she is not prepared to make any effort to change.’

Mr Wood said the problem appeared to be his client used cannabis not as a recreational drug but as a crutch to block out unhappy memories.

He said: ‘So I am asking the court to give her a chance to engage with community mental health and attend support services. She is committed to doing this if the court is minded not to send her to prison today.

‘Probation as a direct alternative to custody may be an option.

‘She says she has already cut down her cannabis use considerably but I can’t say she has desisted.’

Mr Wood reminded the court Corkhill had no experience of prison and desperately wanted to avoid it.

‘But it has been impressed upon her that we really are at that tipping point now,’ he said.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the report on Corkhill ended ‘somewhat abruptly’ because she had failed to attend so many appointments.

‘You have difficulties from your past that you need to address otherwise you will be wallowing in a fog of cannabis smoke for the rest of your life,’ she said.

Corkhill received a total of 22 weeks’ custody suspended for two years for possessing cannabis, cultivating cannabis and being concerned in its production. The probation order was discharged.