Finance company supports hockey club

Ramsey Hockey Club. a club of nearly 100 members, is to be sponsored again by Ramsey-based finance company LJ Partnership.

Robert Burton, director of the company, said: ‘Having had a presence in Ramsey for 25 years, LJ Partnership are keen to support a club which offers opportunities for both personal development and teamwork within the community.’

A day of hockey is planned for Saturday, September 3, with games and activities to attract new players and get the season started for existing members.

A ‘Come and Try Hockey’ session will be held at Ramsey Grammar School Astro turf between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Before that event there will be an opportunity to watch Ramsey 2nd and 1st teams will take on rivals from Douglas at 11am and 12.30pm.

In the 2015/16 session Voirrey Baker and Connor Parfitt of the club were recognised as the island’s Goalkeepers of the Year by the Manx Hockey Association.

‘All the GB Team members standing on the podium in Rio started their hockey at a club like Ramsey, and will still play club hockey,’ said Keith Corkhill, chair of RHC.

‘While not all of us can play at the Olympics, clubs like Ramsey aim to give all its members the chance to play to their best; enjoying good quality coaching and a strong programme of social events. And, as well as playing there are lots of opportunities for people to be trained as umpires and coaches.’

The club says the sponsorship of LJ Partnership is critical to RHC’s success.

It has enabled the establishment of the RHC Development Fund which supports Ramsey players and teams to participate in UK competitions and coaching camps.

See more information about the club here