Finance firm raises money for Children’s Centre

Affinity Management Services presented a cheque for £300 to The Children’s Centre’s ‘£50K in 50 Days Appeal’, following a fundraising day supported by members of staff.

Several team members were put in a set of medieval style stocks at the company’s Athol Street premises while their colleagues donated to aim wet sponges at them.

The day also involved a cake sale and second hand sale.

David Kelly, Client Accounts Manager at Affinity said: ‘We’re a company that cares a lot about the local community and our team are always prepared to rise to a challenge to support a good cause.

‘We know the money we have raised will be spent locally to help children and that motivated us to get involved.’

Lucy Chapman, deputy fundraising manager at The Children’s Centre, said: ‘We run 14 charitable projects that literally change lives for some of the local children we work with.

‘We couldn’t do it without the support of our business community. It takes a lot of work to organise fundraising events and we know how busy our friends in the business sector are. We’re here to support them and make sure they get the most out of their event.

‘Affinity really went the extra mile in this event and we can’t thank them enough for that.

Pictured from left: Marion Griffiths, Patrick McMullan, Patricia Slavin, Rachael Cubbon, Andrew Morgan, Lucy Chapman (The Children’s Centre), David Kelly, Alex Gardner, Sarah Teare, Jackie Carroll and Kate Shaw