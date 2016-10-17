Find out about role played by mail in lives of internees

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society’s (IoMNHAS) winter season of lectures will begin on Saturday, October 22, with an exploration of the role that the mail played in the lives of those sent as internees to the island.

The talk, which is also open to non-members to attend in return for a small donation, will take place in the Manx Museum lecture theatre, in Douglas, beginning at 2.30pm.

In his lecture entitled ‘The Role of the Postal Service for Internees during the First and Second World Wars’, Bernard Osborne will draw on his own research, and that undertaken by members of the Isle of Man Postal History Society over the past seven years, which culminated in a book, Isle of Man Postal History of 20th Century, Internment Mail, being published in 2015.

His talk will highlight the vital role that letters and other postal material to and from internees in the island played in their well-being and morale and will also feature the appearance and content of a selection of these items, which travelled not only to Allied destinations but also to the heart of belligerent or neutral nations and occupied territories.

Tea and biscuits will be served at the end of the lecture.

For further information about the IoMNHAS and the winter programme of lectures, see www.manxantiquarians.com and www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety

People who are currently researching history or natural history-related subjects may also be interested to know that, in memory of the late Marshall Cubbon, every year the IoMNHAS offers two bursaries of up to £250 each to full-time students who are researching a Manx-related topic at a recognised institution of higher education.

Applications for the 2017 Marshall Cubbon Bursaries will open on November 1, with a deadline of January 31.

Download the application form and find out more by visiting www.manxantiquarians.com