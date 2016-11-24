Find out all about Calf’s lighthouses

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) will be continuing its winter season of lectures on Saturday with Charles Guard describing the building of lighthouses on the Calf of Man.

He will look at the documentary evidence in the National Archives of Scotland concerning the construction of the original Georgian lighthouses by Robert Stevenson in 1818 to warn mariners of the hazards of the Chicken Rocks.

In the process he will reveal tales of sabotage, conflict and delays from two centuries ago.

The talk, which is also open to non-members to attend at a small charge, will take place in the Manx Museum lecture theatre, beginning at 2.30pm.

Tea and biscuits will be served at the end of the lecture.

Next month, on Saturday, December 10, current IoMNHAS president Ian Burrell will take his audience 45 miles or so further south across the Irish Sea when giving his presidential address on ‘The other Mona’ – Anglesey in North Wales.

For more information on these events and about the IoMNHAS, plus details of how to join, see www.manxantiquarians.com and www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety

As mentioned last month, people who are currently researching history or natural history-related subjects may also be interested to know that, in memory of the late Marshall Cubbon, every year the IoMNHAS offers two bursaries of up to £250 each to full-time students who are researching a Manx-related topic at a recognised institution of higher education.

Applications for the 2017 Marshall Cubbon Bursaries opened on November 1, with the deadline for applications being Tuesday, January 31.

Further details and the application form can again be found on the website, www.manxantiquarians.com