Find out more about cancer on the ‘i-Van’

People who want to find out more about cancer will have the chance next week when a special van pays the island a visit.

Experts will educate people about the symptoms of cancer, how to reduce their risk of developing cancer and how to self-examine your breasts/testicles? Are you eligible for screening?

The ‘i-Van’ will be in the island from Tuesday to Thursday. It’s is a vehicle from the Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Trust that has a range of information materials, and with two trained staff members who can help to answer any questions you may have relating the signs and symptoms of cancer, or cancer screening.

It also has a private area where people can discuss any concerns in confidence.

The i-Van will be in the following locations:

The Isle of Man College Car Park, on Tuesday, from 8am – 3pm

Ramsey Shoprite car park, on Wednesday, from 9.30am – 1pm

Port Erin Shoprite Car Park, on Wednesday, from 2pm – 6pm

Douglas Town Centre, Granville Street, on Thursday, from 10am – 5pm

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association said: ‘Early diagnosis is very important when it comes to treating cancer and understanding the various signs and symptoms is essential. The i-Van is all about educating the local community and providing the opportunity to get any questions answered, no matter how big or small.

‘Bringing the i-Van to the island is just part of the work that Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association is doing. It is also involved in various local projects, such as the Staywell Clinic (cervical screening) and psycho-oncology service (psychology and counselling specifically for people affected by cancer).’

The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association also raises money to fund research into cancer, its causes and its treatment; and fund equipment at hospitals in the UK who provide treatment to Manx patients.

The Steam Packet is supporting the i-Van visit.

For more information ring Sandy Denning on 252725 or email IOMAnticancer@gmail.com