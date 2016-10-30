Find out more about your family history

There will be an opportunity for the public to find out a lot more about their family history.

A family history open day, held by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 12, will be taking place at their chapel on Woodbourne Road, Douglas.

Elder Karren, event organiser, said: ‘We are excited about this event and we hope to help those attending feel a pride and bond with their island and family heritage.

‘We want to help make people more aware of the wealth of information located at the Douglas iMuseum, and the Isle of Man Family History Society in Peel.’

Visitors will be able to see online Manx newspaper records from 1792 to 1960, as well as parish registers and registered deeds indexes.

This has been made possible by the iMuseum, who have provided a free subscription for the public to use at the event.

The public will also be able to use the largest online genealogy organisation, FamilySearch. Which has 5.3 billion names from all over the world, gathered over the past 100 years.

Elder Karren and his wife, Sister Karren worked at the Family History Library in Utah, USA, where they learnt about FamilySearch.

Now they are hoping to help people discover their own family tree.

As the event is taking place a day after Armistice Day and on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, military historian Dean Johnson, will be giving a speech with war memorabilia on display, as well as the opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

There will also be lessons on how to use FamilySearch, and organisers are also willing to make appointments to meet individually with anyone wanting extra help using the website.

The open day runs from 12pm to 4pm, with free entry to the public.