Fine for man who barged into a taxi then abused driver

A drunken man who got into someone else’s taxi, refused to get out, then abused the driver when he agreed to run him home has been hit with a stiff fine.

Karl Grayson Morling, of Glen Helen Road in St John’s, jumped into the taxi along with another man at around 3.30am when it pulled up at the Palace Hotel on Douglas seafront.

In fact the vehicle had been pre-booked and Morling’s friend got out again when asked, but Morling refused. The driver decided to call a second taxi for the waiting customers and agreed to take 46-year-old Morling to St John’s.

But prosecutor Michael Jelski said as they set off, the defendant launched into an offensive rant, calling the taxi driver a ‘pervert’, so he diverted and took the defendant to the main police station on Duke’s Avenue.

When he was arrested by police, Morling described himself as ‘merrily drunk’ having had seven pints since 10pm. He denied calling the driver a ‘pervert’ but said he might have called him a ‘weirdo’.

Mr Jelski said the driver’s lost fare had already been addressed.

Morling admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on November 27.

Representing Morling, Peter Russell said his client was normally law-abiding but accepted his behaviour was unacceptable and he was abusive.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined him £600 with £125 costs. He was banned from licensed premises for two months.