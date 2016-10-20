Fined for breaking school speed limit - but accuracy of police figures challenged

A 43-year-old Douglas man has been fined £110 by a magistrates’ court for speeding near a school.

Mark Versluijs, of Campion Way, pleaded guilty to driving at 31mph in a 20mph zone and was also ordered to pay 50 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, at 3.45pm on June 23, police were on duty on Braddan Road, near Braddan School.

Mr Swain said that schoolchildren would have been exiting the school at the time but there had been no incident of the defendant causing danger.

Versluijs was recorded by a police officer using a handheld device travelling at 31mph in the 20mph zone.

The prosecutor said that the speed was an aggravating factor.

Mr Swain said that the officer had recorded the distance he was from Versluijs when the reading was taken as 431 feet.

Versluijs was stopped by police and when shown his speed replied: ‘Thanks very much’.

He defended himself in court, declining the services of an advocate, and said: ‘I was doing the same speed as everybody else going up the road.

‘I saw the distance the radar gun had recorded the speed from and it was not 431 feet. What was written down was not accurate. The limit goes from 40mph to 20mph and I think I was 10 to 15 feet inside the limit.’