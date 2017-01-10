Fines for truants could double

The penalty for non-attendance of children at school could be set to double.

Education and Children Minister Graham Cregeen is bringing forward an order to this month’s Tynwald sitting to increase the fixed penalty issued to parents of compulsory school age to £100.

It is being argued that the increase is necessary to ‘reflect the seriousness of not sending a child to school’.

A total of 11 fixed penalty notices were issued in 2016.

A department spokesman explained: ‘The Student Attendance (Fixed Penalty) Order 2017 seeks to increase the amount of a fixed penalty from £50 to £100 as it may be viewed that £50 puts non-attendance of children at school on the same level as a parking fine.

The risk is that this is not seen as significant.

‘The Department of Education and Children believes that regular attendance of pupils at school is of utmost importance and that a parent not sending their child to school is a serious issue.

‘£100 is therefore seen as a more significant amount although still only 10 per cent of the total possible if a prosecution were followed.’

Under the Education Act, it says that pupils will be treated as having failed to attend regularly at school if he/she ‘fails without leave or reasonable excuse to arrive there punctually at the beginning of the school session on any day’.

It excludes sickness or any unavoidable cause as well as ‘any day exclusively set apart for religious observance by the religious body to which his parent belongs’.

The spokesman said that such notices are only issued where attendance falls below 80 per cent and where other interventions on behalf of the DEC are unsuccessful.

The maximum fine, on summary conviction, is £1,000.