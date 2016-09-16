Finest Manx produce to be showcased at Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival

Try the very best Manx produce and enjoy demonstrations from top chefs at this year’s Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival.

The annual event will take place on Saturday and Sunday (September 17 and 18) in the Villa Marina Gardens.

A whole host of exhibitors will showcase their produce during the weekend such as Betty’s handmade pie and mash, Jabali with its African cuisine, Isle of Man Creamery, Taylor Made Cakes, Jerk Mek Ya, Roots Beverages and The Fish Market by Robinson’s.

Shoprite will be showcasing Manx meats from Andreas Meat Company and there will be pop-up versions of the Alpine cafe and Harbour Lights restaurants.

New to the festival this year is Thalay Thai, who use locally-reared meat to create Thai dishes, hot dog company Dave’s Delicious Dogs created by American-born island resident Dave Valkema, and Stixx, makers of gelato sticks and fresh fruit ice lollies.

As well as trying out the various local food and drink, attendees will be able to watch a variety of demonstrations.

Special guest chef Gareth Wyn Jones, who is the subject of ‘The Farmer and the Food Chain’, a documentary about three generations of farmers in North Wales, will speak about his life in farming and his TV career as he gives cookery demonstrations on both days.

Demonstrations from Little Fish Cafe, Richard Ashcroft from Patchwork Cafe, and a cocktails masterclass from The Courthouse will also take place.

On Sunday, the Isle of Man Student Chef of the Year and Chef of the Year will also be announced.

Audrey Fowler, marketing officer for the Department of of the Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The festival was conceived as a way to help local producers to introduce their food to a wider audience and it now receives support from government as part of the Food Matters Strategy.

‘Every year, the numbers of exhibitors and visitors has grown and, last year, the increasing popularity of the festival meant that it broke even for the first time.’

In addition, there will be plenty of activities to keep youngsters entertained in the children’s activity marquee with Manx professional cook Linda Hewett.

Children will be able to get stuck in to a range of food-based activities using a variety of local produce.

They will also have the chance to watch cows being milked, stroke calves and Manx Loaghthan sheep, and learn more about Manx bees.

There will also be a family activity quiz available from the Noble’s Hospital stand in the Manx Produce marquee.

Entertainment on Saturday will come in the form of Ruth Keggin and Dave Kilgallon, Loose Crew, The Shads, Joshua T and The Whalebones and the Fecktones.

On Sunday, NyFenne, Perree Bane, Skeddan Jairg, Bree and The Mollag Band will keep crowds entertained.

Opening hours are from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and between 10am and 5pm on Sunday. Tickets cost £3 per day for adults or £5 for the weekend. Children under 16 go free.

For more information and the full programme of events visit www.gov.im/food