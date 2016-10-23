Finley’s parents’ delight at decision to fund treatment

The parents of little Finley Hesketh say they are thrilled that the new Health Minister has agreed to fund life-transforming treatment.

Finley Hesketh, from Onchan, who is seven years old, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - an incurable condition which sees muscles gradually weaken.

A new drug, Translarna, which could help Finley’s condition has been approved in England and Northern Ireland but funding was refused by Chief Minister Howard Quayle, when Health and Social Care Minister, after a report recommendation by the island’s Clinical Recommendations Committee.

But his successor as Health and Social Care Minister Kate Beecroft has announced in a written reply to a Tynwald question that she has reviewed the decision and funding, totalling about £180,000 a year, will be made available.

To pay for it savings would have to be made from elsewhere in the department, she said.

Finley’s mum Kirstie said: ‘It’s not a fully done deal but there is light at the end of the tunnel. There are a lot of baseline tests that need to be done first before we can even start. But we hope in a couple of months, before Christmas, Finley will be able to have Translarna.’

Dad Clive said that some Translarna patients see improvement within a month. He cited the case of a child in Northern Ireland who is the same age as Finley who had been able to ride a bike for the first time.

Faced with no funding for treatment in the island, the Heskeths had been planning to move to England.

Relocating to the UK is still an option, Kirstie said. ‘Until we have Translarna is our hands we can’t really say. It may still be an option. Translarna isn’t a cure and Finley will still decline at some point in the future. The Isle of Man is not very accessible and for lifestyle reasons we may have to move in the future.’

She said that some people have been less than supportive of the government’s announcement of funding and she could well understand this is an emotional issue.

She pointed out that this had been the first time the Manx government had not approved a drug given the go-ahead by NICE - the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - and all the family had asked for was for the Health department to follow the policy that was in place before.

Mrs Beecroft said in her statement: ‘Since being appointed as Minister, I have already reviewed the decision regarding treatment with ataluren and I can confirm that as long as the drug can be funded at the discounted price agreed with NHS England, I will be approving its use.

‘My officers are in communication with the drug company and I will inform members of the outcome as soon as it is known.

‘This has not been an easy decision to make, given the current economic climate and the fact that this department had to come to Tynwald earlier this year for a supplementary vote.

‘To fund a very expensive treatment, which in this case could cost in the region of £180,000 per year, will inevitably mean I will need to find savings elsewhere. This is the challenge in health and social care on a daily basis: we must prioritise, and in doing so may need to reduce or stop some services and treatments in order to fund others.’