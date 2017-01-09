Fire after pan handle melts on hob

News from the fire service

A fire broke out at a flat in Douglas this morning.

Fire crews were called to Archers Apartments after a plastic pan handle melted on a hob.

The owner had isolated the power to the hob and the fire was out when the crew arrived.

Firefighters assisted with clearing the smoke to the property and provided oxygen therapy for an occupant of an upstairs flat who had inhaled some of the smoke.

