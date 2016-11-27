Fire at campsite

Firefighters were called to a campsite after a timber shed caught fire.

Crews were called at about 10.15am this morning (Sunday) to Close ny Howin campsite in Union Mills, where the shed containing a communal kitchen was alight.

Station officer Mark Caley said: ‘Due to the building’s location away from the main road, crews made their way on foot and hitched a lift on the owner’s quad bikes carrying portable extinguishers and an aquator pack, which they used to extinguish the fire.

‘The crew remained in attendance for approximately an hour damping down and cutting away affected timber.’