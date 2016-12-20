Fire at Tromode recycling centre

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a recycling centre this afternoon.

The fire was within an industrial bailer at a recycling centre at Tromode.

When they got there crews faced a large industrial unit heavily smoke logged.

Operators had tried to extinguish the fire before calling 999 but the fire had spread deep into the recycled material.

Fire crews working with staff were able to extinguish the fire but had to clear the building of smoke before removing all the recycled material that had been involved.

Two fire engines were committed for two hours making the scene safe

There was no structural damage to the building however there was some fire damage to the bailer unit.