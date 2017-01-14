Fire crews help save sinking boat

Firefighters were called out to save a sinking boat.

A boat moored in Peel harbour had hit part of a wall by a fish ladder which at high water was submerged.

The impact caused the unattended vessel to be holed below the water line. It was close to being beyond rescue when the fire service was alerted just before 2pm today (Saturday).

Station Officer Peter Cain, the officer in charge, committed both fire appliances from Peel to stop the boat from sinking and then to pump it out to a point where a repair could be carried out by the boat owner.

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours, leaving only when Station Officer Cain was confident that the repair was effective.