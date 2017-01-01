Fire crews return this morning to former marine biological station after RNLI man spots smoke coming out of the roof

Fire crews returned at breakfast time today (Sunday) to Port Erin’s blaze- damaged marine biological station after being alerted by a keen-eyed passer by to smoke coming out of the collapsed roof.

Neil Kemp, 38, a member of Port Erin’s RNLI lifeboat crew, had turned up for a normal weekly training session when he spotted smoke coming out of the roof of the nearby derelict station, shortly before 9am today.

Firefighters back at the blaze damaged marine biological station this morning. They stayed for aroundan hour and a half

The station was the scene of a huge fire yesterday, the cause of which is now being investigated.

Mr Kemp who has been with the RNLI crew for 21 years, told Isle of Man Newspapers he was concerned about the situation and feared strong winds could make the matter worse.

He said: ‘I was having a coffee before our Sunday morning training when I saw smoke coming out of the roof. I rang the emergency services joint control room straightaway on my mobile phone.’

A Port Erin crew was at the scene in minutes followed by police. They were followed by a fire crew from Douglas complete with an aerial ladder.

Smoke starts coming out out of the roof this morning (Sunday)

They remained at the scene until shortly after 10.30am today making sure the scene was safe.

A spokesman for the fire service at Douglas confirmed they had now left the area.

l Meanwhile the island’s chief fire officer Kevin Groom has paid tribute to up to 40 members of the fire service for the way they handled the blaze at its height yesterday. (Saturday).

Sitting in the fire service’s mobile incident control room he said the cause of the huge fire was now the centre of an inquiry by the fire service and the police.

Chief fire officer Kevin Groom pictured last night by Isle of Man Newspapers in the service's mobile incident vehicle. He praised firefighters for their work in containing the blaze to one of the three buildings at the former marine biological station

He said the actions of fire crews from Port Erin, Castletown and Douglas prevented the blaze spreading from the end building to the two other buildings of the former marine biological station.

He added that fire crews used water from the sea to tackle the fire which caused part of the roof to collapse.

He said crews were faced with ‘very difficult working conditions with the smoke coming from the building swirling around because of the winds and also the building was deemed to be secure so it was a case of locating where the actual fire started.’

He said two aerial ladders were used and firefighters wore breathing sets.

This was the scene yesterday as firefighters tackled the blaze at Port Erin's former marine biological station

The drama began at around 12.45pm yesterday.

Mr Groom said he was proud of his firefighters.

‘The crews here from Port Erin, Castletown and Douglas have worked extremely hard in challenging conditions to successfully control and extinguish this fire.

‘They have done a marvellous job and I’m very proud of what they have done here this afternoon.’