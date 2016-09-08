Fire in chip shop

The fire service dealt with two incidents in the south of the island on Wednesday.

The chip shop on Maine Road, Port Erin, caught light at about 4.25pm.

Fire crews from Port Erin and Castletown were called and discovered thick black smoke and flames at the rear of the property’s flat roof.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus a hose reel and a thermal image camera to locate and fight the fire. Once the fire was put out a positive pressure fan cleared the smoke from the building

The fire was confined to the extraction system for the chip fryers and crews remained in attendance for about three hours cutting away the roofing materials around the final vent location on the flat roof, to remove all hot spots and make the building safe.

The fire service praised the quick actions of the chip shop owners and staff who on noticing the fire quickly isolated all services to the area, and evacuated all persons to safety.

They were also called to a house fire at Cronk Y Thatcher, Colby.

It confined to the oven which they extinguished with a carbon dioxide extinguisher.