Fire service training complex opens

The opening of the new fire service training complex took place this afternoon, with chief fire officer Kevin Groom describing it as an ‘absolute fantastic training fercility for the firefighters of the Isle of Man’.

Mr Groom said: ‘While the live fire facility is still in its early weeks of operation, it is already providing to be a tremendous asset and I look forward to its future as a multi-use training complex.’

The facility consists of 12 shipping containers and can provide firefighters with training in almost every scenario.

The fire service had previously been sending officers to England for training courses that would cost up to £10,000.