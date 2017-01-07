Fire starter is put on probation

A 39-year-old Castletown man who set fire to a road has been put on probation.

Christopher Sydney Kelly, of James Road, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation by Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes as a direct alternative to 16 weeks’ custody.

Kelly had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally depositing to the road a dangerous article.

He admitted that, on November 14, after drinking eight litres of cider and some wine with a friend, he poured petrol onto James Road and set it alight.

Flames burned seven-foot-high, just two metres away from parked cars, but only lasted around 20 seconds.

Kelly’s friend, named only as Brian in court, told police that Kelly was a member of the Foxdale Freedom Fighters and that the act had been a protest.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Barry Swain told the court: ‘It was initially reported as a political act, but Mr Kelly has denied that and said that comment was a joke by his friend.’

Defending Kelly in court advocate Steve Wood said: ‘Mr Kelly wants to apologise to the people of Foxdale who have enough on their plate with the current roadworks there. He apologises to the lady who witnessed the incident for causing concern. His remorse is genuine.

‘He has no association with any group calling themselves the Foxdale Freedom Fighters and is not even sure if such a group exists.

‘He has faced a local backlash and has publicly apologised on Manx Forums for what has occurred.

‘The offence is unlikely to have been committed had Mr Kelly not been drinking to excess. It was a spontaneous offence, the petrol can was there at the property, not purchased or filled by him. The incident was brief and no damage was caused. There was no inconvenience to road users, no-one was on the road at the time, though it is accepted cars were at the side of the road at the time.

‘Mr Kelly perhaps had too much time on his hands and he is trying to address that issue. He accepts he requires help to address some problems.’

Mr Wood went on to say that Kelly had been addressing issues regarding his drinking and that he had formed a new relationship with a woman who did not drink.

Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes gave Kelly credit for his immediate guilty plea and said: ‘There was no pre-planning, no political implications, simply a drunken incident which was foolish in the extreme. The flames were alight for no more than 20 seconds. But the flames were 7ft high, two metres away from vehicles.

‘You made a comment to probation saying “all you do is drink”. Probation will give you motivation to address your issues with alcohol.’