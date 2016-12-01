Firefighters clean up in raising £900 for good causes

Firefighters at Kirk Michael Fire Station held a successful car wash event on Sunday, with the roads being treated for the frosty conditionsappearing to play in their favour.

Station officer John Cashin, pictured above right, said: ‘We had a successful day, managing to raise £926 for the Firefighters’ Charity and other local causes that support the fire service within our community.

‘Personnel washed a steady stream of vehicles during the day, thanks mainly to the amount of salt on the road!

A big thank you to everyone who came out on a cold day to support us and the very worthy causes involved.’

The Christmas hamper was won by Andy Roberts, of Kirk Michael.