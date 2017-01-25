Firefighters investigate the cause of boiler fire

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that happened in the early hours today.

At 4.38am two fire appliances were sent from the Douglas station to attend a reported boiler fire at a property on Victoria Road, Douglas.

Everyone in the building had evacuated the premises by the time the firefighters arrived.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus found the fire had been extinguished by water coming from heat damaged pipe work. The oil boiler was made safe and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to ventilate the property of smoke and fumes.