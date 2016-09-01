Firefighters raise cash for charities

A total of £2760.51 has been raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and Tabitha’s Trust at Douglas Fire Station’s open day.

Activities at the event included rides in the aerial ladder platform, hose reel games and challenges, zip wire rides, face painting and a raffle.

The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service’s appliances were on display and firefighters from Green Watch demonstrated a rescue from the training tower and an extraction from a simulated car crash.

The day, which was run by volunteers, aimed to provide a fun day out for residents, demonstrate what firefighters do and also raise cash for charity. The money raised has been spilt between the two charities. Kevin Groom and Richard Little from Douglas Fire Station are pictured with Rob Hendry, from The Fire Fighters Charity, and Victoria and Bailey Kissack, from Tabitha’s Trust.