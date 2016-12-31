Firefighters tackle blaze at Port Erin’s former marine biological station

This was the dramatic scene this afternoon as firefighters fought a blaze that erupted at Port Erin’s marine biological station.

Isle of Man Newspapers photographerJohn Maddrell captured these images as firefighters battle the inferno.

Fire crews from Port Erin, Castletown and Douglas were at the scene at Port Erin’s breakwater.

The first crews were at the scene at around 12.45pm.

The building was operated as a marine laboratory by Liverpool University until 2006.

Police closed off the area to keep onlookers away.

Thick acrid smoke billowed high into the sky across to Port Erin.

Firefighters used breathing sets to tackle the blaze. An aerial ladder was brought in and the fire service’s fire incident command unit was brought in.

It is understood nobody was inside the empty property and there have been no reports of injuries.

Senior fire officers remained at the scene.