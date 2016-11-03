Fireworks displays around the Isle of Man: where and when

Bonfires and firework displays will be taking place across the island this weekend to celebrate November 5.

Displays will be starting on Friday, with the first at Michael Primary School starting at 6.30pm. A bonfire will be lit on Peel beach later that night at 7pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, fireworks will start in Laxey at 7pm at Laxey fire station. Ramsey’s display, meanwhile, will be accompanied by music and lighting, in Mooragh Park, starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be a display in Port Erin on Saturday, taking place on the beach and also starting at 7.30pm.

A display on Douglas beach will also take place on Saturday, starting at 7.45pm, with the recommended position for viewing being at the war memorial on the promenade.

There will be no displays in Onchan, Port St Mary, or Castletown this year.

The fire and rescue service has asked the public to make sure their firework night is as safe as possible.

A statement from the fire service said that there has been a decrease in incidents involving fireworks in recent years, as the public are more safety aware.

Fireworks went on sale on October 25, and will be sold until November 5, with displays allowed to be held between October 28 and November 6.

All fireworks bought should have BS 7114 on the side of the box, and if any fireworks are not marked in this way, the public should call Trading Standards on 686520.

The fire and rescue service has asked the public to light all bonfires at least 18 metres away from any other object such garden shed, hedging or fencing.

In addition to this, the fire service have advised the public to follow the ‘firework code’, which says that fireworks should be lit at an arms length, using a tape stand, and standing well back after they are lit. Alcohol should not be consumed when lighting fireworks.

When holding a lit sparkler, gloves should always be warn, with sparklers never being given to any child under the age of five.

Children should be attended at all times, with all pets should always be kept indoors.

The ManxSPCA has also reminded the public to watch out for wildlife,particulaly hedgehogs. If wood is stored on open ground, it should be checked before ignition.

For more information, read the ManxSPCA article in tomorrow’s Courier.

The fire and rescue service has reminded the public that it is illegal to set off fireworks in a public area, and it is also illegal to set off fireworks after midnight, with the only exception being New Year’s Eve.

For more advice on fire safety, call the community safety team on 647329.