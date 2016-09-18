Fish mosaic unveiled in memory of Alfie, 13

A mosaic in memory of a teenager who died aged just 13 has been laid at Braddan Community Hub.

Alfie Quilliam sadly passed away earlier this year on March 22 after suffering from a long illness.

Alfie Quilliam, pictured by Isle of Man Newspapers in August 2013

The idea for a mosaic came about one afternoon whilst Alfie was sat in the conservatory at the Hub following a trip to Alder Hey Hospital.

He had suggested to staff that he would like something touchy-feely at the Hub.

A spokesman for the Hub said: ‘In Alfie’s true nature he was always thinking about others when discussing what he would like for himself.

‘He wanted other children to be able to have the same kinaesthetic experience as he did whilst receiving treatment in Alder Hey Liverpool. Not long after this conversation, Alfie lost his battle against his illness and we thought it a priority to make Alfie’s dreams become reality.’

Alfie Quilliam pictured by Isle of Man Newspapers in August 2013 with his family after his treatment to remove a brain tumor. From left, Phillipa, Lacey, Alfie, Helen, Vincent, Charlie, Peter and Freddie

‘This is when we got in touch with Elaine Edge at Manx Mosaics who took on the task of developing the project.’