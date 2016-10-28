Fish ‘n’ chips for RNLI

Marine Hotel Peel Promenade Peel.

Marine Hotel Peel Promenade Peel.

Peel RNLI are holding a fish and chip supper at the Marine Hotel on Peel Promenade tonight (Friday), at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10. For more information contact Margaret Kelly on 842731, Julie Marshall on 844580 and Shirley Collin on 845708.

Back to the top of the page