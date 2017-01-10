Fisherman Aaron nets £250,000 on scratchcard

Fisherman Aaron Dickinson has set his sights on opening his own business after scooping the top prize of £250,000 on a scratchcard.

Aaron, aged 25, of Douglas, was feeling lucky when he spent the last £2 he had in his pocket on a £250K Navy Scratchcard - and when he won £2 decided to buy another.

He said: ‘It is like all of my dreams have come true overnight.’

Aaron works as a fisherman and sells the scallops he catches to fish markets in Peel.

He will now be able to buy ‘the boat of my dreams’.

‘This will be the year when all of my dreams finally come true following my scratchcard win,’ he said.

‘I will be able to put a deposit down on my own home – something I never believed I would be able to do – and launch my own fishing business.’

Aaron bought the National Lottery scratchcard from a Douglas Spar on January 4.

‘I bought the £250k Navy Scratchcard with the last £2 I had left in change in my pocket and won £2.

‘So I thought I would buy one more – I was feeling really lucky.

‘I went for a walk and just scratched the card as I was walking. I thought initially I had won another £2. And then I saw a 5 and a 0. I screamed, I thought amazing I have won £250.

‘Things like this don’t happen to people like me. And then I saw all of the zeros and realised it was actually £250k!’

He said: ‘I honestly don’t think I have ever screamed so loudly in all of my life. I was literally screaming all of the way back to the shop – and running as fast as I could at the same time.

‘When the shop confirmed it was a winning ticket I didn’t know whether to scream even louder or just burst into tears.’

Aaron is looking forward to enjoy some of his winnings seeing new places too.

‘I obviously want to be sensible and think about the future but I am going to enjoy myself too and may just splash out on a holiday or perhaps go travelling for a few weeks and see a few different places – something which would never have been possible without this win,’ he said.’