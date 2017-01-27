Fitness to work test criticised

An independent consultant has called for controversial fitness to work tests on benefit claimants to be redesigned to make them more robust and compassionate.

Dependability Ltd was appointed in late 2014 to carry out personal capability assessments on some 3,000 invalidity benefit claimants over the following three years.

But its contract was terminated in July last year amid concerns about the methods it employed after it emerged that half of all appeals had been upheld. The then Treasury Minister Eddie Teare issued an apology after it emerged an unregistered assessor had carried out some 20 face-to-face assessments which had resulted in claimants being declared fit to work.

Now results of an independent review led by experienced healthcare professional John Lancaster have been published by the Treasury.

A total of 91 people from a range of backgrounds took part in the review exercise, of which 47 were claimants.

The report notes that criticism of the process was widespread. Qualifications of the assessors were challenged whilst the assessment was viewed as oversimplified and unsuitable for more complex presentations.

Many people believed that they had been treated with a lack of respect and that the system lacked compassion.

Mr Lancaster said it is clear that the concept of employment as a positive aspiration is not universally recognised and a number of people prefer to remain on incapacity benefit when employment is a real possibility for them.

And he added: ‘It is important to acknowledge that by default any process of this nature is going to result in decisions that leave some customers unhappy. The overarching objective should be to ensure the process is fair and transparent and delivered professionally.’

The report recommends that an occupational health style model is introduced using appropriately qualified occupational health staff to manage the process following referral from the GP.

To deliver this effectively the status of the sick note should be reviewed and the introduction of an island-wide occupational health service should be considered.