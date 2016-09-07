Five-second mobile phone call costs driver £250 fine

A 36-year-old Douglas man has been fined £250 and had his licence endorsed with four penalty points after using his mobile phone while driving.

Craig Pickering, of Cronk-y-Berry Mooar, did not attend court but sent a postal admission pleading guilty to the offence.

The court heard how, on July 2, police saw Pickering driving a blue van towards Bray Hill in Douglas.

He had his phone in his right hand, held to his ear.

A police statement said that they were around 15 feet away from Pickering’s car at the time of the offence.

Pickering stopped his car at the petrol station on Bray Hill and was spoken to by police.

After being cautioned he told them: ‘I picked the phone up to tell a mate I was going to put him on hands-free.’

Prosecutor Barry Swain said in court: ‘It’s unfortunate, it was only a brief moment he was on the phone for, but the law is the law.’

The court heard that Pickering had a clean driving licence prior to the offence.

In written mitigation sent to the court Pickering said: ‘I admit being on the phone. it was a matter of five seconds. I was on hands-free when I was stopped.

‘I make and receive 15 to 20 calls a day to clients. I apologise for the matter.’

He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs with one month to pay in full.

